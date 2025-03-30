Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies | Tagged: Bride Hard, CinemaCon 2025, The Naked Gun

The Naked Gun Censors CinemaCon 2025, As Bride Hard Debuts Poster

The Naked Gun and Bride Hard are representing comedy's next big swing at theatrical success at CinemaCon 2025.

Article Summary The Naked Gun remake captured CinemaCon 2025’s attention by censoring iconic statues displayed at the venue.

Bride Hard debuts a striking poster

CinemaCon 2025 featured exclusive premieres and tech showcases that energized the global film scene.

The Naked Gun remake starring Liam Neeson did our job for us this year at CinemaCon 2025. Our own Kaitlyn Booth is live on the ground in Las Vegas, and this year, The Naked Gun has the honor of covering the statues in the lobby of Caesars Palace. They even went as far as to censor the statues, so we don't have to do it this year. The remake also stars Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, Danny Huston, Liza Koshy, Cody Rhodes, CCH Pounder, and Busta Rhymes. Also on display is the first poster for Rebel Wilson's film Bride Hard, which also stars Anna Camp, Anna Chlumsky, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Gigi Zumbado, Stephen Dorff, and Justin Hartley. Both will more than likely be featured at the show this week.

The Naked Gun Remake Is A Wild Card This Summer

If I am being honest, The Naked Gun is more anticipated than Bride Hard. But that doesn't mean that once the trailers are out, their roles may reverse. Both have great casts, so it could be a toss-up. Comedy needs a big comeback in theaters. Could these move the needle? We shall see. If anything is shown at CinemaCon this week, we will have reactions for you straight from the show.

