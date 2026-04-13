Posted in: Cinemacon, Lucasfilm, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: cinemacon, The Mandalorian and Grogu

CinemaCon 2026: The Mandalorian and Grogu Statue & Standee in the Wild

The Mandalorian and Grogu comes out next month, and Lucasfilm has brought a standee, a statue, and a lightbox display to the CinemaCon show floor.

Article Summary The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters next month, building anticipation at CinemaCon 2026.

Lucasfilm's promotional push at CinemaCon features a standee, statue, and lightbox display for the film.

Fans remain cautious about the film due to limited marketing and an uncertain reception ahead of release.

Disney hopes to emulate last year's box office success as they aim to reignite Star Wars excitement.

The overall vibes for The Mandalorian and Grogu continue to be some of the strangest heading into a major Star Wars release. There are so many reasons why people are a bit leery of this film, and Lucasfilm and Disney are not helping by doing a piss poor job of marketing it. They have brought the film to the CinemaCon show floor, and while it's not a massive presence, it's not small either. We have a lightbox, a nice, large standee, and a statue display featuring our two title characters.

Disney is closing out CinemaCon this year, so we have a few days before we see what they are bringing to the table. Last year, Lilo & Stitch was a massive hit for Disney over the Memorial Day weekend, and they would very much like the lightning to strike twice with this one. We only have so much time remaining and only so much time to get people hyped about this film. We live in a world where Disney and Lucasfilm have to put in the work to get people excited about a Star Wars movie.

The Mandalorian and Grogu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu also stars Sigourney Weaver and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

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