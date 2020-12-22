Coming 2 America Gets A Trailer

Coming 2 America is a sequel to the 1988 original film. Based on characters created by Eddie Murphy, directed by Craig Brewer, written by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, Justin Kanew and David Sheffield. The film stars Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos, Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. And here's a first look at Eddie Murphy from the new movie.

And we have the first trailer;

Originally to be theatrically released by Paramount Pictures, Coming 2 America's domestic distribution rights were sold to Amazon Studios due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Amazon will release it digitally on Prime Video on March 5th, 2021, except for countries where Paramount will release the film theatrically.

Set after the events of the first film, Coming 2 America sees former Prince Akeem Joffer (Eddie Murphy) is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street savvy Queens native named Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler). Honouring his royal father's (James Earl Jones) dying wish to groom this son as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi (Arsenio Hall) set off to America once again. Eddie Murphy will also play Randy Watson, a soul singer with the fictional band Sexual Chocolate while Arsenio Hall will also play Reverend Brown, a reverend of the church.

And we even have some Eddie Murphy quotes for the occasion.

My favorite part of reuniting with the cast of COMING TO AMERICA was making a movie that's as good as the first one. Getting everybody together, including Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, John Amos, James Earl Jones and the rest of my royal family, and making a really great movie, that's my favorite part.

What I'm most excited about the audience seeing is how amazing this movie is. We have incredible new cast members like Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, Jermaine Fowler, KiKi Layne and my own daughter, Bella Murphy, among others, who are all so funny and really brought their A-game. It's just a great picture and I'm excited to have audiences see it.

This is the perfect time to return to Zamunda because it's been a while since we've had a great comedy that everybody can enjoy. Zamunda is a very funny place, and the world needs that right now.