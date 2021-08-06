Copshop Trailer Debuts, New Grillo/Butler Film Hits Theaters Sept. 17

Copshop, a new thriller starring Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, Alexis Louder, Toby Huss, Chad L. Coleman, Ryan O'Nan, Jose Pablo Cantillo, Robert Walker-Branchaud, Kaiwi Lyman, Christopher Michael Holley, Marshall Cook, and Tracey Bonner, has a new trailer out. This is the latest in a flurry of collaborations between Grillo and Joe Carnahan, who is in the director's seat for this one, for the two's WarParty Films banner. Grillo stars as a con-man trying to hide and outwit a hitman played by Butler, with the whole thing taking place inside a police station. You can see the trailer for Copshop below.

Copshop Synopsis

"Tearing through the Nevada desert in a bullet-ridden Crown Vic, wily con artist Teddy Murretto (Frank Grillo) hatches a desperate plan to hide out from lethal hitman Bob Viddick (Gerard Butler): He sucker-punches rookie officer Valerie Young (Alexis Louder) to get himself arrested and locked up in a small-town police station. Jail can't protect Murretto for long, and Viddick schemes his own way into detention, biding his time in a nearby cell until he can complete his mission. When the arrival of a competing assassin (Toby Huss) ignites all-out mayhem, mounting threats force Viddick to get creative if he wants to finish the job and escape the explosive situation."

Copshop Poster. Credit WarParty Films

I mean, putting Grillo and Butler into a film like this together has to be a recipe for success, right? The premise is interesting; the trailer is a good one. Carnahan certainly is always up for this kind of picture and is more than up to the task of making this a hit. I do not see a downside to this one. Maybe this will sneak up on people. Copshop hits theaters on September 17th.

