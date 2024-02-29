Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: coyote vs. acme, will forte

Coyote vs. Acme: Will Forte Says We Likely We Won't See The Film

Coyote vs. Acme star Will Forte has released a statement, and it sounds like the movie won't be saved, but he says it is "incredible."

Article Summary 'Coyote vs. Acme' falls victim to Warner Bros. Discovery shelving strategy.

Will Forte reveals the film is "incredible" despite its cancellation.

Backlash grows over Hollywood's questionable practices impacting films.

Canceled films could spark necessary change in the industry's future.

The ongoing mess with Warner Bros. Discovery and shelving completed films like Coyote vs. Acme is like a slow-motion trainwreck you can't look away from fit for the biggest movie theater screens [ironically]. One could say things started all the way back in August 2022 when Scoob! Holiday Haunt and Batgirl, two films that were either very close to finishing production or in post-production, were canceled due to tax purposes. At the time, the backlash was pretty loud [mostly for Batgirl, which is a shame because Scoob! is just as tragic], and you would think executives would learn from their mistakes and wouldn't pull a stunt like that again.

Fast forward to November 2023, and it's apparent no one is learning lessons any more as Warner Bros. Discovery shelved Coyote vs. Acme for tax purposes. The reaction was just as loud, and while it sounded like there was a chance the film could end up at another studio or streamer, a massive report released earlier this month by The Wrap revealed that Warner Bros. went into negotiations in what appeared to be bad faith. Executives who had never seen the final film put the nails in the coffin, and it honestly looked like the film would be lost.

Star Will Forte took to social media today to make his first public announcement about the film since all this happened. He explained in the post that it looked like the film would be "deleted" and "it's looking like you never will" see the movie, but he also said something that people have been wondering about. When the first round of this went down, people said Batgirl specifically was shelved because it was bad. Forte said, "So I was thinking what everyone else must have been thinking: this thing must be a hunk of junk." We've heard rumors that this film was testing as well as Barbie, but those were just rumors on X/Twitter. Forte, however, continued, saying, "But then I saw it, and it's incredible."

The statement went on to express the frustration and confusion that this was the film that wouldn't be released, how testing well doesn't guarantee that a movie will do well commercially, and expressed that "At the end of the day, the people who paid for this movie can obviously do whatever they want with it. It doesn't mean I have to like it (I fucking hate it). Or agree with it. And it doesn't mean that this movie is anything less than magnificent." It's so unbelievably sad what happened to the cast and crew of these three productions; they all deserved so much better. Batgirl, Scoob! Holiday Haunt and Coyote vs. Acme aren't getting released like they deserve, but they have become the rallying cry behind the bad practices in Hollywood. How high profile all of these cancelations were and how loud the reactions have been could be the catalyst for change later on down the line. At this point, that might be the best outcome we can hope for.

