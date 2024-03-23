Posted in: Amazon, MGM, Movies | Tagged: Glen Powell, J.J. Abrams, the blue angels

Bringing A Documentary To IMAX: The Blue Angels Trailer And Posters

J.J. Abrams and Glen Powell are bringing a documentary to the biggest screen possible. The first trailer and poster for The Blue Angels have been released.

Article Summary J.J. Abrams and Glen Powell are producing the IMAX documentary The Blue Angels.

The first trailer and poster for the film showcase breathtaking cockpit shots.

The documentary offers an inside look at the Navy’s elite Blue Angels flight team.

Set to hit IMAX theaters on May 17th, with streaming on Prime Video to follow.

Streaming services becoming the norm has been both a good thing and a bad thing for documentaries. In many ways, more people are watching documentaries than they probably ever have before because there is a massive library out there for people to access, and there is perhaps a film or series out there on a topic you find interesting if you know where to look. The downside is that no one is really releasing or making documentaries for theaters or the big screen anymore. While there have been some exceptions, documentaries are generally a thing for PVOD and streaming services now, for the most part. However, there are a few exceptions. The Blue Angels is looking to be one of those exceptions, and not only is it being made for theaters, but it's also being made for IMAX, and you can tell just from the footage that that is the case. J.J. Abrams and Glen Powell are also producing it, so big names are pushing it. The first trailer and two posters were released this week.

Now, is The Blue Angels low-key military propaganda? Probably. Do those cockpit shots look like some of the coolest things I have ever seen put to film? I want to see them on the biggest screen immediately and possibly get motion sickness in the process while loving every second? Also yes. It's good to see people still bringing documentaries to the biggest screens possible.

The Blue Angels: Summary, Release Date

Sky's the limit. Glen Powell and J.J. Abrams bring you The Blue Angels – exclusively in IMAX theatres on May 17th, streaming on Prime Video on May 23rd.

Soar with The Blue Angels in a brand-new documentary featuring never-before-seen footage that chronicles a year with the Navy's elite Flight Demonstration Squadron—from selection through the challenging training and demanding show season—showcasing the extraordinary teamwork, passion, and pride that fuels America's best, the Blue Angels.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!