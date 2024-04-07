Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: cinemacon, if

John Krasinski's IF Is Absolutely Everywhere At CinemaCon

Imaginary friends have been unleashed on CinemaCon this year. John Krasinski's new film IF is all over the convention floor this year.

There is usually a movie that is absolutely everywhere at CinemaCon, and this year, it seems that the film that drew that straw is John Krasinski's IF. When you think about it, it isn't that surprising. We have been talking about how May is packed with some big competition that this film will have to go up against, and it might be the wildcard among the bigger releases. Paramount has been a bit hands-off for the film so far regarding marketing, but here at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the film is absolutely everywhere. It's up on a bunch of lightboxes, plenty of banners, it's on the gift bag that some attendees will get, and a giant detailed standee. It still remains to be seen if this one will be able to find a place in theaters, but with this sort of promotion on the floor of the convention, we can expect that IF will likely be the focus of the Paramount presentation on Thursday.

If: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. IF stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child's imagination.

If, directed and written by John Krasinski, stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Alan Kim, Liza Colón-Zayas and Steve Carell. It is executive produced by John J. Kelly and George Dewey and produced by Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form, Reynolds, and Krasinski. It will be released on May 17, 2024.

