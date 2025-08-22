Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies, Prime | Tagged: hedda, nia dacosta

Hedda: Official Trailer, Poster, And Images Of Nia DaCosta's Next Film

Amazon MGM Studios has released the official trailer, poster, and images from Hedda, the new film from writer/director Nia DaCosta.

Article Summary Amazon MGM Studios unveils the official trailer for Nia DaCosta's new film, Hedda, ahead of its debut.

Hedda is a modern-day adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's classic play Hedda Gabler, reimagined for 2024.

The film will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before its limited theatrical release.

After theaters, Hedda will be available worldwide on Prime Video starting October 29.

Truly, we are blessed. It looked like we would have to wait until January to see a new movie from writer and director Nia DaCosta, but that isn't the case. The bad news is that a good portion of us won't see this on the big screen because it's only getting a limited theatrical release before heading to Prime Video. Hedda is a modern-day reimagining of Hedda Gabler by Henrik Ibsen. The play first had its debut in January 1891 and has gone on to be considered a masterpiece.

The play has been consistently part of the theater scene since its inception, with the most recent adaptation in 2024 at the Stratford Festival. It has also been something regularly adapted for the big screen, with DaCosta's film being number twenty-three. Hedda for Prime was first announced in July 2022, and DaCosta has been attached from the beginning. Things move nicely along through casting, and they began filming in November 2023 and wrapped in January 2024, so all of this is right on track. Hedda is heading to the Toronto International Film Festival in September and is also getting a limited theatrical release. This official trailer, along with the images, is selling the hell out of this movie. DaCosta is fantastic and has been getting the short end of the franchise stick for a little while now, so to see her re-imagining something like this is fantastic.

Hedda: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Henrik Ibsen's renowned stage drama from 1891 is reimagined in an epic and emotional way in this production, Hedda Gabler.

Hedda, directed by Nia DaCosta, stars Tessa Thompson, Imogen Poots, Tom Bateman, Nicholas Pinnock, and Nina Hoss. It will be in select theaters on October 22nd, and globally on Prime Video on October 29th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!