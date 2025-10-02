Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Black Phone 2

Black Phone 2: Finney's Been Going Through It In New BTS Featurette

Finney went through it in The Black Phone, and star Mason Thames explains how those events are affecting him in Black Phone 2 in a new BTS featurette.

Article Summary A new BTS featurette dives into how Finney is coping after the traumatic events of The Black Phone.

Mason Thames shares insights on Finney's struggles and the challenges he faces in Black Phone 2.

Early reactions suggest Black Phone 2 is delivering fresh scares with a bold new supernatural direction.

Tickets for Black Phone 2 are on sale, with a chilling new TV spot revealing the Grabber's dark return.

When Universal first announced its intentions to make a sequel to The Black Phone, people were a little confused, and even more so when they announced that Ethan Hawke would be returning as the Grabber. However, it seems this is one of those rare instances when what appeared to be a cash grab is actually quite good, as all the early reactions are placing it right up there with the other excellent entries into the horror genre that have been released this year. Perhaps that has something to do with the fact that the two films are almost entirely different in concept and execution, with the first one being more of a standard murder mystery, kidnapping, and coming-of-age film with some supernatural elements, and this one going full A Nightmare on Elm Street. A nightmare might be the right way to describe what Finney (Mason Thames) went through, and, as one can imagine, the years haven't been kind to a kid who has gone through something like that. Thames revealed a new behind-the-scenes featurette that people keep asking Finney if he really killed the Grabber, and challenging him to fights. He's not afraid to shed some blood to prove that people shouldn't mess with him. You can't really punch a guy you already killed and sent to hell away when he comes back and wants revenge, though.

Tickets for Black Phone 2 are also officially on sale as of yesterday, and with that, we got a new TV spot with the Grabber describing exactly what hell is, and, to no one's surprise, it doesn't sound like a pleasant experience.

Black Phone 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Four years ago, 13-year-old Finn killed his abductor and escaped, becoming the sole survivor of the Grabber. But true evil transcends death … and the phone is ringing again.

Four-time Academy Award® nominee Ethan Hawke returns to the most sinister role of his career as the Grabber seeks vengeance on Finn (Mason Thames) from beyond the grave by menacing Finn's younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw).

As Finn, now 17, struggles with life after his captivity, the headstrong 15-year-old Gwen begins receiving calls in her dreams from the black phone and seeing disturbing visions of three boys being stalked at a winter camp known as Alpine Lake.

Determined to solve the mystery and end the torment for both her and her brother, Gwen persuades Finn to visit the camp during a winter storm. There, she uncovers a shattering intersection between the Grabber and her own family's history. Together, she and Finn must confront a killer who has grown more powerful in death and more significant to them than either could imagine.

From returning visionary writer-director Scott Derrickson, Black Phone 2 is written again by Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill, based on characters created by Joe Hill. The film is produced by Jason Blum, Derrickson and Cargill. The executive producers are Joe Hill, Adam Hendricks and Ryan Turek.

The cast includes Oscar® nominee Demián Bichir (The Nun, A Better Life) as the supervisor of the camp, Arianna Rivas (A Working Man) as his niece, Miguel Mora (The Black Phone) as the brother of one of the Grabber's victims, and Jeremy Davies, returning as Finn and Gwen's father, Terrence. Other new cast members include Maev Beaty (Beau is Afraid) and Graham Abbey (Under the Banner of Heaven).

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse's horror phenomenon The Black Phone, released in 2022, received widespread critical acclaim and earned more than $160 million worldwide. Black Phone 2 will be released on October 17, 2025.

