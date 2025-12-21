Posted in: Exclusive, Interview, Movies, Netflix | Tagged: Kerry Frances, rian johnson, Wake Up Dead Mean

Wake Up Dead Man: Kerry Frances on 'Knives Out' Films, Johnson & More

Kerry Frances (Poker Face) spoke to us about her second Knives Out film, Wake Up Dead Man, working with director Rian Johnson & more.

Article Summary Kerry Frances discusses returning for Wake Up Dead Man, her second Knives Out film with Rian Johnson.

She shares insights on working under Johnson’s direction and growing as an actor since the first Knives Out.

Frances reflects on learning from veteran co-stars and embracing creativity on set.

She compares her new role as Tammy, the medical examiner, to her previous character, Sally.

Kerry Frances will always be grateful for all the opportunities she's received in Hollywood, especially for Rian Johnson having a hand in giving her a big break with her theatrical on-screen debut in the 2019 classic murder-mystery Knives Out, playing Sally, pairing with another legend in Frank Oz. She would collaborate with Johnson on two more projects, including Peacock's Poker Face and his latest in Netflix's Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, this time playing Tammy, a medical examiner. The film follows Jud Duplenticy (Josh O'Connor), a boxer-turned-Catholic priest, who works with an abrasive deacon, Msgr. Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin). Things get a bit dicey when Wicks ends up getting murdered, and all eyes are on Jud when renowned Det. Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is on the case. Frances spoke to Bleeding Cool about Johnson, how she's grown as an actor, and learning about the creative process from Johnson behind the scenes and her more seasoned co-stars.

Wake Up Dead Man Star Kerry Francis on Rian Johnson and Embracing Her Creative Journey

What do you like about working with Rian Johnson as a creative?

Working with Rian is a special experience every time. I feel very lucky to get to continually work with him. He's one of the best writers and directors of our current time. It's really a joy, especially as an actor, to find a writer-director you connect with so much who connects with you, so that it translates on and off set, and what a joy to get these opportunities.

You made your theatrical on-screen debut in the original Knives Out and now here in the third film with Wake Up Dead Man, how do you feel that you've grown as an actor?

Oh, that's a great question. I've definitely grown a lot as both an actor and as a human being in the last…Gosh, we made that in 2018, so it would be seven years now. Both my processes as an actor in terms of having more confidence, being more grounded, and trusting myself more have certainly improved, as it does for everyone. At the same time, I'm thrilled to be there, and excited to work with that level of talent, which has never changed for me to be able to learn from the incredible talent that are on these sets, both in front of and behind the camera. Then also, getting to enjoy the process a little bit more, handling the nerves, but then moving through them to be present and enjoy.

I can only imagine sharing the screen or being in the presence of so many talented veterans. Was it something you had a chance to socialize or perhaps learn from any of them?

Oh, absolutely. Yeah. Every set I'm on, I have the opportunities to both socialize, chat with, get to know, and then also learn from watching their performances. On my days off, when I'm not filming, I get to go and sit at Video Village or with Rian, Ram (Bergman), or any of the other major players behind the camera and watch the other actors work, which is a gift for me, because that gives me so much training. Also socially, hanging out, where that was in the Knives Out house itself in the basement, we would all hang out, play games, chit chat, and get to know each other, or in in this case, with Wake Up Dead Man, we were in the Warner Brothers sound stages.

They created green rooms for us where we would congregate and chat, and a lot of the times, I listen more than I talk, which I think is always beneficial in everything we do. I got to ask questions, like I chatted with Mila (Kunis) a lot about what her day to day is like. I see that for myself coming up. I'd love to know what she experiences. Glenn (Close) and I got to chat a lot with her sweet dog, Pip, so it was enjoyable all around.

How do you compare the roles of playing Tammy, the medical examiner in Wake Up Dead Man, to Sally in the original Knives Out?

Yeah, absolutely. Sally was a bit more of a people pleaser. She was very eager and young. She was assisting Frank Oz's character, Alan Stevens, ready to go, committed, and staying there. Tammy is a bit more unbothered and more unaffected. She's not impressed by any of this or with Benoit. She knows who he is, but she doesn't really care. She's busy with her snack, and I thought that the contrast between those two girls was really interesting and fun to play around with as an actor. Also, doing the light stunt work I got to do in this one, which I don't want to do any spoilers, but I do something that was more physical. That was my first time doing a stunt rehearsal and having someone come in and assist me and teach me. All of that together was such a wonderful experience, but also quite different, because of those roles and how the characters showed up.

Wake Up Dead Man, which also stars Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church, is available on Netflix.

