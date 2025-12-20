Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: crime 101

Crime 101: New Behind-The-Scenes Featurette And 2 Posters Released

Amazon MGM Studios has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Crime 101, which teases all the moving parts, along with two new posters.

Article Summary Amazon MGM Studios unveils a behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming crime thriller Crime 101.

Two new posters for Crime 101 have been released ahead of its theatrical debut in 2026.

The featurette teases the film’s intricate production and highlights key elements of the story.

Crime 101 is poised to stand out among 2026 releases with its strong cast and unique premise.

2026 is the year we will finally get to see what Amazon MGM Studios has in store for the theatrical release table. They made some big promises last year and came out swinging at CinemaCon, but now the movies will have to speak for themselves in a couple of different ways. Not only will they have to be quality films, but we're also heading into what is likely to be an extremely challenging time financially for many people. There's a good chance people aren't going to have a ton of spending money, so if people go to the movies at all, they are going to be pickier, and some heavy hitters are coming out this year. Crime 101 is one of those films that looks like it could be a solid little crime thriller that, if it's good and can find its audience, could fly under the radar and do pretty well. It has a good cast, a decent concept, and the release date means it doesn't have a ton of competition. If everyone involved keeps the budget on a decent level, things might come together. A new behind-the-scenes featurette teasing all of the moving parts in the film, along with two new posters.

Crime 101: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set against the sun-bleached grit of Los Angeles, Crime 101 weaves the tale of an elusive thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose high-stakes heists unfolding along the iconic 101 freeway have mystified police. When he eyes the score of a lifetime with hopes of this being his final job, his path collides with a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) who is facing her own crossroads, forcing the two to collaborate. Determined to crack the case, a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) closes in on the operation, raising the stakes even higher. As the multimillion-dollar heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are forced to confront the cost of their choices–and the realization that there's no turning back.

Adapted from Don Winslow's acclaimed novella of the same name, the film is written and directed by Bart Layton (American Animals, The Imposter). Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte round out the cast. Crime 101 will be released in theaters on February 13, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!