Crime 101: Thrill Of The Case Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

Amazon MGM Studios released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Crime 101, focusing on the car and driving stuntwork.

A new behind-the-scenes featurette for Crime 101 focuses on one of the coolest aspects of stuntwork: driving. Driving a car is already one of the more mundane and dangerous tasks you can do, which might be why we find the concept of watching someone do it in such dangerous ways so captivating. Even if a movie is bad, if there is a well-executed car stunt, people will talk about it. It seems like they are pushing for a lot of practical effects for Crime 101, which is absolutely the right way to approach this film. They released a new behind-the-scenes featurette focusing on the car and driving stuntwork specifically, and even how different styles of driving can tell you a lot about a character if you're paying attention. We love some "show, don't tell" in this house.

Crime 101: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set against the sun-bleached grit of Los Angeles, Crime 101 weaves the tale of an elusive thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose high-stakes heists unfolding along the iconic 101 freeway have mystified police. When he eyes the score of a lifetime with hopes of this being his final job, his path collides with a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) who is facing her own crossroads, forcing the two to collaborate. Determined to crack the case, a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) closes in on the operation, raising the stakes even higher. As the multimillion-dollar heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are forced to confront the cost of their choices–and the realization that there's no turning back.

Adapted from Don Winslow's acclaimed novella of the same name, the film is written and directed by Bart Layton (American Animals, The Imposter). Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte round out the cast. Crime 101 will be released in theaters on February 13, 2026.

