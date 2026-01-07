Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: enola holmes 3

Enola Holmes 3: New Image And Plot Details Revealed

Netflix has shared a sneak peek image while also confirming the cast and releasing the summary for Enola Holmes 3.

Article Summary Netflix unveils the first look and plot summary for Enola Holmes 3, teasing a new mystery adventure.

The story follows Enola Holmes as she takes on her most complex case yet, set on the island of Malta.

Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter return to lead the cast.

Enola Holmes 3 is set for a summer 2026 release on Netflix, with no confirmed theatrical run so far.

We are a week into 2026, and Netflix has dropped a tease of some of the movies we can expect from the streamer. One of them is the third film in the Enola Holmes franchise. Based on a series of graphic novels of the same name, the last two movies have done well in terms of numbers and critically, though they weren't exactly darlings. They've been teasing a third film for a while now, and we got our first information and an image from the film as well.

Enola Holmes 3 is: "Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before." One of the things these movies have heavily focused on is Enola pushing back on what is expected of her as a woman living in this specific era. As she gets older, it will become increasingly difficult to avoid the many expectations from those around her that she should be getting married. Considering the position Tewkesbury is in in the promo video and the image, it's safe to assume that this will be a topic they will cover.

Currently, we don't have a release date, but Netflix has confirmed that it will be released this summer. It's also unclear whether or not it will have any sort of theatrical release. TUDUM has also confirmed the cast, which includes Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Himesh Patel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, with Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter.

Enola Holmes 3: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.

Enola Holmes, directed by Philip Barantini, written by Jack Thorne, and starring Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Himesh Patel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, with Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter. It will be available to stream on Netflix this summer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!