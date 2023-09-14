Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Aquaman 2, aquaman and the lost kingdom, dc studios, warner bros discovery

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: First Poster, Trailer, And 3 Images

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has a first poster, trailer, and some new images that dive deep into the lore of this corner of the DC Universe.

It's Thursday, which means it's time for some Aquaman. The DC Universe is at a very weird influx point where there doesn't appear to be a clear connection between the four movies released this year and the movies and shows on the horizon. Blue Beetle could make the jump because it felt like it only paid lip service to the rest of the DC Universe, but now that we have this new trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, it's clear that this film is diving deep into the lore of this corner of the DC Universe. The first Aquaman was a massive hit for Warner Bros. and DC; so far, none of the three DC movies have managed to hit. It's still unclear whether or not this one, nearly five years in the making, will be the one to break that pattern. We got the poster, trailer, and some images to get a closer look at what is coming out this December.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa—along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman—return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time, Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family and the world from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman's half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother's reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis' Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father's death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

Directed by Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is produced by Peter Safran, Wan, and Rob Cowan. The executive producers are Galen Vaisman and Walter Hamada. The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, based on characters from DC, Aquaman created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents An Atomic Monster / A Peter Safran Production of A James Wan Film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, set to open in theaters internationally beginning 20 December 2023 and in North America on December 20, 2023; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!