The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: New Look Released, Trailer Tomorrow

The official teaser trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is set to debut tomorrow, and a new look at the film was released yesterday.

A new look and poster for the highly anticipated Super Mario Galaxy Movie were released yesterday.

The sequel follows the massive global success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which earned $1.3 billion.

Universal Pictures and Nintendo are teaming up again, with an April 2026 theatrical release planned.

To say that The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a success might be one of the bigger understatements of the post-pandemic world. Nintendo has guarded this IP for quite some time, ever since the live-action film was received so poorly by the public. When they teamed up with Illumination, of all the animation studios, some were nervous because of the three big theatrical studios consistently putting out animated work, Illumination tends to miss more than they hit. However, this was a hit and in a very big way. So no one should have been surprised that a sequel came to be, and we've been getting tiny teases of information about it this year. However, this week we're going to finally get some actual footage. A piece of art was released yesterday, and the trailer is set to premiere on the Nintendo YouTube channel tomorrow.

We got the official title confirmation and the logo for the film just a month ago, in September. Everyone involved is also doing the smart thing and attempting to make lightning strike twice by releasing this movie in April, just like the last one. Unlike other studios, they seem to realize that breaking something that isn't broken just because you think you might do better in the peak of summer [looking at you, M3GAN 2.0] is not the path to success.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie; only in theaters April 2026. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo.

The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, with Brian Tyler returning to compose the score. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kevin Michael Richardson.

