Crime 101: Who Are You Working For Clip Released

Amazon MGM Studios released a new clip from Crime 101, which will be released in theaters on February 13, 2026.

The film boasts an all-star cast including Barry Keoghan, Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, and Mark Ruffalo.

Crime 101 is based on Don Winslow's best-selling novella and directed by Bart Layton.

The new footage teases a thrilling, high-stakes heist set against the backdrop of Los Angeles.

Well, Amazon MGM's commitment to the theatrical experience isn't off to the best start, considering how bad Mercy did on pretty much every level. However, that's also what happens when you start off a movie whose entire concept appears extremely mediocre. Crime 101 might have been the better one to start things off with since it's based on a best-selling book, has an impressive cast of character actors, and appears to be putting a lot more effort. A new clip was released today, and boy howdy, Barry Keoghan is just so much fun in whatever random ass film he's decided to sign up for this week.

Crime 101: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set against the sun-bleached grit of Los Angeles, Crime 101 weaves the tale of an elusive thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose high-stakes heists unfolding along the iconic 101 freeway have mystified police. When he eyes the score of a lifetime with hopes of this being his final job, his path collides with a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) who is facing her own crossroads, forcing the two to collaborate. Determined to crack the case, a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) closes in on the operation, raising the stakes even higher. As the multimillion-dollar heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are forced to confront the cost of their choices–and the realization that there's no turning back.

Adapted from Don Winslow's acclaimed novella of the same name, the film is written and directed by Bart Layton (American Animals, The Imposter). Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte round out the cast. Crime 101 will be released in theaters on February 13, 2026.

