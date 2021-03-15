Cruella: New Sneak Peak and Images Tease Some Bonkers Fashion Choices

Disney has released another new sneak peek and three new images from the upcoming Cruella and boy, is it hard to get a handle on just what kind of movie this is going to be. There is a manic energy to all of the footage and images that we've seen so far that is unlike anything we've seen from Disney before. Now, granted, this could just be marketing, but if they lean into this energy, the movie could be a lot of fun. We'll have to see if they try to make Cruella sympathetic since there isn't enough tragic backstory in the world to make "skinning puppies for a fur coat," something people would be willing to ignore. If they lean in and make her the star of the movie but still the villain and are unabashed about it? We'll see.

Academy Award® winner Emma Stone ("La La Land") stars in Disney's "Cruella," an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. "Cruella," which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson ("Howards End," "Sense & Sensibility"). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella.

Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie with a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis. It stars Emma Stone as the titular character, with Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, and Mark Strong. It will be released on May 28, 2021.