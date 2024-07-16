Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool & wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine: A New Look At A New Deadpool Variant

Marvel has released another new TV spot for Deadpool & Wolverine which has a new look at one of the Deadpool variants.

Article Summary New TV spot for Deadpool & Wolverine teases another Deadpool variant.

Additional scenes show dynamics between Logan and Wade.

Comedy is a genre that suffers the most when it is spoiled in marketing.

How much appeal does Deadpool & Wolverine have beyond the terminally online?

You know that incredibly annoying thing we've been doing about all of these Deadpool & Wolverine TV spots and how they might contain some level of spoilers? Well, this is another example of something that isn't massive but probably would play better if we didn't know it was coming. We're not going to say what it is, but the latest TV spot gives us another look at another Deadpool variant that is running around this movie. We also get a few new scenes with Logan and Wade, but again, it always sucks when comedies reveal all of the good jokes in the marketing, so seeing new jokes in promo footage now when we're so close to the release is kind of lame. As always, watch at your own risk, and it will be interesting to see whether or not audiences will accept or reject this film. While everyone online might say they are very interested, we are all also terminally online, and you can sustain a box office on the terminally online. At least, not with the budgets, Marvel puts into its films.

Deadpool & Wolverine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date—Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to—Fuck. Synopses are so fucking stupid.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce, with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, and Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26 and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and premium screens everywhere.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!