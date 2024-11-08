Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Mufasa: the Lion King

Mufasa: The Lion King – Final Trailer, Poster, And 4 New Images

Disney has released the final trailer, a new poster, and four new high-quality for Mufasa: The Lion King at the D23 Brazil event today.

Article Summary Disney unveils final trailer and poster for Mufasa: The Lion King at D23 Brazil event.

Mufasa's origins explored through flashbacks, revealing his rise as king of Pride Lands.

The film blends live-action and CGI, directed by Barry Jenkins with music by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Set to open in theaters on December 20, 2024, Mufasa faces competition at the box office.

This timeline is so weird because we live in a world where a major Disney movie coming out in December is far from a sure thing. If you had asked anyone if they thought a Disney film could lose to a third Sonic the Hedgehog film or the first animated Lord of the Rings film, you'd probably get a weird look, but that might be the world we live in. There really doesn't appear to be a lot of hype for Mufasa: The Lion King out there. The entire concept feels like something that would go directly to VHS in the 90s, but here, it has a massive budget and the potential to be a massive bomb if it fails to find an audience. Disney released the final trailer today, along with a new poster and four new images as well during the D23 Brazil event. Mufasa: The Lion King also got a big push at D23 in Anaheim earlier this year.

Mufasa: The Lion King – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

The film stars Aaron Pierre (Mufasa), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Taka/Scar), Tiffany Boone (Sarabi), Kagiso Lediga (Young Rafiki), Preston Nyman (Zazu), Mads Mikkelsen (Kiros), Thandiwe Newton (Eshe), Lennie James (Obasi), Anika Noni Rose (Afia), Keith David (Masego), John Kani (Rafiki), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), Donald Glover (Simba), Blue Ivy Carter (Kiara), Braelyn Rankins (Young Mufasa), Theo Somolu (Young Taka), Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Nala).

Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, the all-new feature film is directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen. Featuring songs by award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mufasa: The Lion King opens only in theaters on December 20, 2024.

