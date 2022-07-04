Minions: Rise of Gru Destroys The July 4th Weekend Box Office

Minions: Rise of Gru, as expected, dominated the July 4th weekend box office. In doing so, it set a new record for a July 4th opening, as it scored $125.1 million. After some felt that Lightyear's cold debut might be a sign that families were not ready to come back to theaters, this shows that if it is a film they want to see, they will show up in droves. Even more impressive is that the film scored so high without the benefit of large-format screens. In fact, it only opened on 400 IMAX screens and made $8.6 million. Pretty epic to get that high without the large format, higher-priced ticket sales lots of blockbusters depend on these days.

Minions Rules, But Top Gun Still Impressing

Minions may have ruled, but it is Top Gun: Maverick that continues to impress. The film brought in $33 million, putting it above $570 million in its month-long run. Worldwide, it has also now crossed the billion mark—what a story that continues to be and showing no signs of slowing down. Third place belongs to last week's champ Elvis, which held extremely well, only dipping -41% for $23.5 million. Fourth goes to the dinos of Jurassic Park: Dominion with $19.7 million, and fifth goes to The Black Phone, also holding strong with $14.4 million.

The Weekend Box Office Top Five for July 4th Weekend:

Minions: Rise of Gru- $125.1 million Top Gun Maverick- $33 million Elvis- $23.5 million Jurassic World: Dominion- $$19.7 million The Black Phone- $14.4 million

Next week, the god of thunder flies in as Thor: Love and Thunder will take the top spot at the box office. Doctor Strange opened to $187 million earlier this year, but that had major hype based on people's cameo expectations going into it. The other Thor films opened to $65 million, $85 million, and $$122 million previously, and while it will not beat Strange, I see it at around $160 million, a great number for a solo Thor film. We shall see next week.