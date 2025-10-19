Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Interview, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool, deadpool & wolverine, deadpool 2, Shioli Kutsuna, Yukio

Deadpool & Wolverine: Kutsuna Waiting on Marvel for Her Yukio Future

Shioli Kutsuna (Invasion) spoke to us if she has any thoughts on her time on Deadpool & Wolverine and her Marvel future as Yukio.

Article Summary Shioli Kutsuna reflects on her return as Yukio in Deadpool & Wolverine and her Marvel journey so far.

Despite fan hopes, Kutsuna’s Yukio has a minimal role in the latest Deadpool film alongside old teammates.

Kutsuna shares Marvel’s secrecy keeps her in the dark on Yukio’s MCU future or more screen time ahead.

Fans eager for more Yukio and Negasonic Teenage Warhead action must wait for Marvel’s next move.

As one of her first American projects, Shioli Kutsuna made a memorable splash as the mutant Yukio in 2018's Deadpool 2, not only as the girlfriend of Ellie Phimister aka Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), but also showing off her ability to manipulate electricity in the film's climactic battle, joining Wade Wilson aka Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and company to save Russell aka Firefist (Julian Dennison) from his journey to a dystopian apocalyptic future forged in evil. The actress would make her MCU debut with Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox in 2019, its screen-owned X-Men characters, and be integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine.

Sadly, as supercharged as Deadpool & Wolverine was in starpower, the bulk of the stars of the 2016 original and 2018 film, with Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Hildebrand, Karan Soni (Dopinder), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), and Kutsuna were all relegated to background roles with barely any lines. Rob Delaney's Peter, one of the breakout characters of the 2018 film, and Leslie Uggams' Blind Al were able to make the most of their little on-screen time as the bulk of star Ryan Reynolds' time was spent outside that sphere. Reynolds' Deadpool mostly shared time opposite Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and a who's who of former Fox-owned Marvel characters as an ode to their work. Sadly, Wade's superpowered friends who were there from the beginning didn't join him for the film's final fight. While promoting her work on the AppleTV+ sci-fi series Invasion in its third and final season, Kutsuna spoke to Bleeding Cool about whether she could share any thoughts about her cameo role, and if she feels there's an opportunity for another fuller Yukio adventure in the cards.

Deadpool & Wolverine: Shioli Kutsuna on Yukio's Future

You finally got to do an MCU movie, and I was just wondering if you had any impressions about your first experience with Deadpool & Wolverine, compared to your previous Deadpool movie experience with the second film? Can we hope maybe for some potential future, more Yukio, or perhaps with her and Nega Sonic Teenage Warhead? Or are you done with it?

Yeah, I have no idea. Every time I'd meet Ryan, during a shoot, he'd be like, "Yeah, hopefully, I'm hoping for more for the next film or something like that." I don't know anything about it. They're so secretive about everything with Marvel in general. It'll be cool if there are more with that as well.

New episodes of Invasion, which also stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Erika Alexander, Tara Moayedi, Cache Vanderpuye, Louis Toghill, Tamara Lawrence, Togo Igawa, and Eric Lange, premiere Fridays on AppleTV+ with the final two episodes streaming October 17th and October 24th. All three Deadpool films are available on Disney+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!