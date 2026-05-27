Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: primetime

Primetime: Official Teaser Dives Into The Legacy Of Chris Hansen

A24 has released the official teaser trailer and poster for Primetime. It stars Robert Pattinson as To Catch a Predator Host Chris Hansen.

I didn't know it was possible, but Robert Pattinson's year just got even busier. Between The Drama at the beginning of the year, filming The Batman: Part II, press for The Odyssey in the summer, and press for Dune: Part Three in the winter, you'd think the man might have a break between those two later titles. That doesn't appear to be the case, because he'll be jumping to promote another A24 movie, Primetime. The movie was announced in late 2024, with A24 stepping up not only to license but also to finance the film. It's going to be one of those films that talks about real events, but it's a documentary or a biopic. One of the most underrated movies of the last couple of years, September 5, did exactly this. This time, we're going to cover the legacy of journalist Chris Hansen and everything that happened with To Catch a Predator.

In the early 2000s, as the internet was really beginning to take over the world and parents had no idea how to keep their kids safe because the concept of "stranger danger" was hard to translate in the digital age, predators were becoming bolder in trying to solicit minors. The show, which premiered in 2004 and ran until 2007, was designed as a sting operation. Hansen and his crew would lure predators in and essentially use the concept of public shaming and the court of public opinion to deal with these people. As one can imagine, when you're dealing with people who are willing to have sex with children, it's going to get very dark, and it's not surprising that someone is adapting it in a dramatic way. A24 released the official teaser trailer for Primetime, starring Pattinson as Hansen, and it's a really well-edited teaser, along with a poster.

Primetime has a fall release date,e with sources saying it will be released in September. There are some film festivals with early September premieres, so it wouldn't be surprising to see this premiere at the Venice Film Festival and then release widely a few weeks later.

Primetime: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In 2006, To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen sets out to make television history.

Primetime, a film by Lance Oppenheim, stars Robert Pattinson as To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen. It also stars Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, and Phoebe Bridgers and will be released in theaters this fall.

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