Deliver Me From Nowhere Actor on Jeremy Allen White's Performance

One of the stars of the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere, reveals the singer's reaction to Jeremy Allen White.

Jeremy Allen White stars as Bruce Springsteen, with Scott Cooper directing the highly anticipated biopic.

Springsteen was amazed by White’s ability to mimic his singing, thinking it was his own voice.

The film brings a rare look at a pivotal, personal chapter in Springsteen’s music career.

The highly anticipated Bruce Springsteen biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere, is set to hit theaters on October 24, 2025. Directed by Scott Cooper, the film centers its story on the making of Springsteen's 1982 album Nebraska, a deeply personal and stripped-down record that marked a pivotal moment in his career. Leading the cast is Jeremy Allen White, best known for his role in The Bear, who takes on the daunting task of portraying The Boss himself. Alongside him, Jeremy Strong plays Springsteen's longtime manager Jon Landau, while Stephen Graham portrays Springsteen's father, with several others attached, including Odessa Young, Paul Walter Hauser, and Gaby Hoffmann rounding out the cast.

Going back to the early stages of development, Springsteen has reportedly been involved in the project, offering his insights and support as the film brings his story to life. And according to one of the film's stars, he has expressed excitement about what's to come.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Hoffmann shared that while she didn't witness White's scenes firsthand, she heard that Springsteen himself was stunned by the accuracy of White's singing. "I even heard that Bruce couldn't believe that what he was hearing wasn't his own voice when he heard Jeremy sing," Hoffmann revealed. "I think it's going to really be as impressive as everybody is expecting, because he is such a beautiful actor, and I think he really went for it, and it sounds like it's going to be incredible. It was a great, great privilege to be a part of that film, and this story, and this very personal and important moment in Bruce's life. I was very, very happy to be there; it was a beautiful experience."

With Springsteen's legacy spanning decades and his music continuing to inspire generations, Deliver Me From Nowhere has the materials to turn this project into a compelling look at one of his most defining creative periods. But of course, biopics are hit and miss, so we'll just have to wait and see if this cinematic event lives up to the hype or becomes another not-so-compelling adaptation of an influential star.

