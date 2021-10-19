Skandar And The Unicorn Thief Adaptation Hires Jon Croker To Direct

Skandar and the Unicorn Thief took a big step towards the screen today, as Jon Croker (High In The Clouds) has been tapped to direct the feature film adaptation of the fantasy novels. Sony Pictures will produce the film, which is based on the first novel in the upcoming book series by author A.F Steadman. The first book will be published by Simon and Schuster in the spring of 2022. Sony acquired the film right to the book series from S&S last year, after the publisher paid a record for the publishing rights to the series last year. The news was reported on by Deadline.

Skandar And The Unicorn Thief Sounds Like It Will Be Big

Here is what the first book is about: "Thirteen-year-old Skandar Smith has only ever wanted to be a unicorn rider. To be one of the lucky few selected to hatch a unicorn. To bond with it for life; to train together and race for glory; to be a hero. But just as Skandar's dream is about to come true, things start to take a more dangerous turn than he could ever have imagined. A dark and twisted enemy has stolen the Island's most powerful unicorn – and as the threat grows ever closer, Skandar discovers a secret that could blow apart his world forever . . .

Get ready for unlikely HEROES, elemental MAGIC, sky battles, ancient secrets, nail-biting races, and FEROCIOUS UNICORNS in this EPIC ADVENTURE series that will have your heart soaring."

I never thought I would read the words "ferocious" and "unicorn" next to each other, but cool! Will this be the next Harry Potter? Who knows, but Sony is betting it is. It is really early in the development here, so let's see how the book is received first in the spring before we get excited.