Extraction 2: New Trailer Tomorrow, 3 New Posters Released We have three new posters for Extraction 2 with a new trailer set to drop tomorrow. The film will be in theaters on June 9th and stream to Netflix on June 16th.

Netflix is still trying to find a franchise movie series that everyone wants to throw everything behind. They have Knives Out now, but all of the action attempts haven't really measured up. Some have done better than others, like The Old Guard and Extraction, both of which got sequels greenlit. While we haven't heard anything about the sequel to The Old Guard, Extraction 2 is right around the corner. We got a teaser trailer for the movie back in April, but today the official Netflix Twitter accounts released three new posters and teased that a trailer is coming tomorrow.

The first film was a pandemic release, late April 2020 to be specific, during the height of the lockdown. So if there was ever a time for a movie on streaming to do well regardless of the quality, it was April 2020. Extraction 2 is coming out next month during a packed summer blockbuster season when major IPs will be fighting to get people in to see movies in theaters. Extraction 2 is getting a theatrical run, but it will be hard to convince people to go see this one in theaters instead of a theatrical exclusive movie like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Little Mermaid, or Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. A Netflix movie carving out space among theatrical releases like that would be groundbreaking; it's just a matter of whether or not it will happen.

Extraction: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix's blockbuster action film Extraction. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt, and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring.

This is a sequel to the first film that was based on the graphic novel 'Ciudad' by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo & Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando León González. Extraction 2 is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall, and Sam Hargrave, with Jake Aust, Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely as executive producers. It will be released in theaters on June 9th and stream to Netflix on June 16th.