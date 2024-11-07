Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: bruce springsteen, Deliver Me From Nowhere, Jeremy Allen White, nebraska

Bruce Springsteen Biopic Adds Maron, Hoffman, Krumholtz To Cast

Today, the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere added three more to its cast. The film is now in production.

Article Summary Bruce Springsteen biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere, expands cast with Maron, Hoffman, and Krumholtz.

Directed by Scott Cooper, the film stars Jeremy Allen White and explores Springsteen's 1982 album Nebraska.

Nebraska marked a storytelling evolution for Springsteen, recorded solo on a 4-track, bypassing re-recording.

Despite not touring for Nebraska, it became a beloved album, influencing the success of Born in the USA.

The Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere has added three more to the cast. The film, which will be directed by Scott Cooper, stars Jeremy Allen White as the singer. Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Odessa Young, Stephen Graham, Johnny Cannizzaro, and Harrison Gilbertson are all joining him. Today, the production added Marc Maron, Gabby Hoffman, and David Krumholtz. The film is in production right now in New York and New Jersey. It will focus on the creation and release of his 1982 album Nebraska. Variety had the news of the three joining the cast.

Bruce Springsteen's Best Period

1982's Nebraska was a huge departure for Bruce Springsteen, coming off the massive success of The River and especially Darkness On The Edge of Town and Born To Run. He recorded the album on his own on a 4-track recorder and liked it so much that he scrapped plans to re-record the songs with The E Street Band and released them as they were. It was his sixth album and is where his strength as a storyteller through his lyrics came into its own. It was not as commercially successful as his previous two albums, and he did not tour to support it. His next album was Born in the USA, one of the most commercially successful albums ever recorded, and some would argue would not have been nearly as good without Springsteen going through the process of recording Nebraska first. Nebraska has become one of his most-loved and respected albums, including by this writer, who thinks it is his best and has been listening to it for as long as he can remember.

As a fan of this period of Bruce Springsteen's life and career, this excites me, though I am surprised this is when they decided to set the story. I would have put money on it being set just after Born To Run and that endless tour or in the lead-up to Born In the USA, though we may get some of the latter in this film anyway.

Deliver Me From Nowhere is now in production.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!