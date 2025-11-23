Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: rian johnson, wake up dead man, wake up dead man: a knives out mystery

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery – 11 New Character Posters

Netflix released 11 new character posters from Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, spotlighting the large and impressive cast.

Article Summary Netflix unveils 11 new character posters for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, teasing unique arcs.

Rian Johnson assembles another star-studded ensemble for the third chapter in his murder mystery series.

Each poster drops a subtle hint about the character’s potential motives or secrets in the upcoming film.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is set to premiere on Netflix on December 12, 2025.

There's currently some discourse on social media about the limited theatrical release that Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is receiving, with a bunch of people acting really smug about the fact that a limited theatrical run could have been avoided by not signing with Netflix. Let's not get into the fact that the first movie was released at the end of 2019, and the two-picture deal that director and writer Rian Johnson signed with Netflix happened in March 2021. This was three months into the hybrid release schedule from Warner Bros., when the future of exhibition in general seemed uncertain. The context of what was going on at the time matters to everyone. Anyway, Johnson has once again compiled a large and impressive cast for this third entry, and the official X/Twitter account for the movie shared eleven new character posters. There is also a brief tease on the poster about the motivation or arc that each character will be going on.

Wake Up Dead Man: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns for his most dangerous case yet in the third and darkest chapter of Rian Johnson's murder mystery opus. When young priest Jud Duplenticy (Josh O'Connor) is sent to assist charismatic firebrand Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin), it's clear that all is not well in the pews. Wicks's modest-but-devoted flock includes devout church lady Martha Delacroix (Glenn Close), circumspect groundskeeper Samson Holt (Thomas Haden Church), tightly-wound lawyer Vera Draven, Esq. (Kerry Washington), aspiring politician Cy Draven (Daryl McCormack), town doctor Nat Sharp (Jeremy Renner), best-selling author Lee Ross (Andrew Scott), and concert cellist Simone Vivane (Cailee Spaeny). After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, the lack of an obvious suspect prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) to join forces with renowned detective Benoit Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic. Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson writes and directs Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and assembles another all-star, award-winning cast.

Wake Up Dead Man is the newest Benoit Blanc whodunnit from writer and director Rian Johnson, starring Daniel Craig, Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church. Wake Up Dead Man will stream on Netflix on December 12th, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!