Disney: Death on the Nile Gets New Release Date, More Marvel Changes

Disney had their Investor Day yesterday. Now the internet is in the middle of the "Disney is ruining things forever" and "let people enjoy things" debate, which has made Twitter pretty much more unreadable than usual. We got a lot of new titles and other things yesterday, and today Disney sent out a press release with some new dates on them. Some of the movies that have been moved are Fox acquisitions, including some that were supposed to come out last month. Others are moving some Marvel titles around, and some are filling in the blanks for a couple of movies that were previously listed Untitled. Let's get into it.

Let's look at the delayed entries for 20th Century Studios first. Death on the Nile and Free Guy were the final nails in the coffin for Disney having any sort of foothold in the December box office, and both of them have new dates. Death on the Nile now has a September 17, 2021 release date, while Free Guy has snagged a late may date with May 21, 2021. Neither of them is what we would call "prime real estate" in usual years, but considering the number of movies that are coming out next year due to COVID-related delays, I'm not entirely sure there is bad real estate in 2021. The forever delayed Kingsman prequel The King's Man has been delayed another month from February 12, 2021, to March 12, 2021. Antlers, another forever delayed project, has been removed from the slate entirely along with another Untitled 20th Century Movie vacating its November 11, 2022 release. A final Untitled 20th Century Project has moved from September 10, 2021, to February 11, 2022.

The animation side of Disney got some changes at well. For Disney animation, we found out that the Untitled Disney Animation project dated for November 24, 2021, is actually Encanto, while Raya and the Last Dragon gets a slight tweak for its hybrid release moving from March 12, 2021, to March 5, 2021. Raya and the Last Dragon was the only hybrid release that Disney announced during their Investor Day. Pixar also announced some new titles, and those now have official release dates. Turning Red is the Untitled Pixar Project title and has snagged the March 11, 2022 release date. Lightyear, probably the more surprising of the Pixar announcements, was the Untitled Pixar Movie on June 17, 2022, and that is the release date for that movie.

Finally, we have a few more tweaks in terms of Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars projects. We still don't have a date for the Taika Waititi directed Star Wars movie, but we do have a date for the newly announced Patty Jenkins directed Rogie Squadron movie. We knew it was a Christmas 2023 date, but now we have an exact date with December 22, 2023. Over at Marvel, the 2022 projects have moved a few months. Thor: Love and Thunder has moved from February 22, 2022, to May 6, 2022, Black Panther 2 has moved from May 6, 2022, to July 8, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 has moved from July 8, 2022, to November 11, 2022. If there are any other COVID-related delays, we'll be seeing another major shift in the release schedule sooner rather than later.