Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: moana 2

Disney Has Released 'Beyond,' The End Credit Track For Moana 2

Disney has released the end credit track for Moana 2, 'Beyond.' We also have the full tracklist for the OST.

Article Summary Disney releases "Beyond," the end credit track for Moana 2, ahead of its November 27, 2024 release.

Composers Barlow & Bear, known for Grammy-winning music, spearhead the Moana 2 soundtrack.

Songs highlight themes of wayfinding and cultural heritage deeply rooted in Pacific Island tradition.

The Moana 2 soundtrack is available for streaming, with a detailed tracklist revealed by Disney.

When they hit, Disney musicals have songs that make their way into the cultural ethos in a way that never fails to be fascinating. In recent years, we saw that with Let It Go and We Don't Talk About Bruno, but Moana and How Far I'll Go is absolutely one of those songs. So many people tried to sing that song only to quickly realize they did not have the vocal range to pull that off. The thing about these songs, however, is that it's hard to replicate organically. Disney tried to do with several songs in Frozen II, and while several are very good, nothing took off the way Let It Go did.

Now Moana 2 will try and do the same thing as it tries to find its version of How Far I'll Go. It's still really unclear whether or not it will work; you can't even judge any hype before the movie comes out to lay down some metaphorical bets. The movie is right around the corner, and we're getting some teases of the new music from Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear (Barlow & Bear), including the release of Beyond, the end credit track for Moana 2. Disney sent out a press release with a bunch of links about where you can stream songs now, as well as some quotes from Barlow & Bear, director Jason Hand, and star Auli'i Cravalho. Finally, we got the full tracklist as well. Whether or not you consider that spoilers is up to you, but it's all below the image. Tickets are on sale for Moana 2 now, and it will be a juggernaut in a very busy November at the box office.

"Beyond" is now available on all streaming platforms. Listen on Amazon Music , Apple Music and Spotify. The Moana 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl is available for pre-order at Amazon, Disney Music Emporium, Target, and Walmart. The Moana 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD is available for pre-order at Amazon, Disney Music Emporium, and Target and will be available November 22.

Barlow & Bear shared of "Beyond," "During the process of writing this, we spoke to a lot of people who come from Oceania and the Polynesian Islands, and what rings true to all of them is their deep connection to their heritage and how they honor their ancestors. No matter how daunting this journey is to Moana, she can't refuse it. It scares her but also exhilarates her because it's a call from the ancestors. And the idea that the ocean connects us all is a very big part of Pacific Island culture and wayfinding culture."

Added director Jason Hand, "It's incredibly emotional. When Auli'i sang it, it really blew us away. We were all in tears listening to her."

Added Auli'i Cravalho, "'Beyond' really impacted me as someone who feels deeply connected to my culture. It's about going beyond what you're capable of, beyond your comfort zone, and not doing it just for yourself, doing it for your people."

The Moana 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack track list follows:

"Tulou Tagaloa (Sei e Va'ai Mai)" Performed by Olivia Foa'i, Te Vaka "We're Back" Performed by Auli'i Cravalho, Cast "Tuputupu (The Feast)" Performed by Te Vaka "Beyond" Performed by Auli'i Cravalho "My Wish For You (Innocent Warrior)" Performed by Olivia Foa'i, Sulata Foa'i -Amiatu, Matatia Foa'i, Matthew Ineleo, Opetaia Foa'i "Finding the Way" Performed by Olivia Foa'i, Te Vaka "What Could Be Better Than This?" Performed by Auli'i Cravalho, Hualālai Chung, Rose Matafeo, David Fane "Get Lost" Performed by Awhimai Fraser "Can I Get A Chee Hoo?" Performed by Dwayne Johnson "Mana Vavau" Performed by Dwayne Johnson, Opetaia Foa'i, Rachel House "Beyond (Reprise)" Performed by Auli'i Cravalho "Nuku O Kaiga" Performed by Te Vaka "Finding The Way (Reprise)" Performed by Te Vaka "We Know The Way (Te Fenua te Malie)" Performed by Auli'i Cravalho, Olivia Foa'i, Opetaia Foa'i, Te Vaka "Beyond (End Credit Version)" Performed by Auli'i Cravalho "We're Back (Te Vaka Version)" Performed by Olivia Foa'i, Te Vaka

Moana 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical Moana 2 reunites Moana (voice of Auli'i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced.

The voice cast also includes Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Hualālai Chung, David Fane, Rose Matafeo, Awhimai Fraser, Gerald Ramsey, and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, who lends her voice to Moana's adoring and adorable little sister, Simea. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa'i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Jared Bush and Miller are writing the film, which is executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush, and Johnson. Moana 2 opens in theaters on November 27, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!