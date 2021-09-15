Don Bluth's Rock-A-Doodle Publicity Cel Hits Auction

I don't think I'm alone in remembering Rock-A-Doodle as a childhood classic. This Don Bluth film is one of many in the animated Bluth empire that became an essential part of an entire generation's childhood. Disney made some of the most beloved films of time time, churning out critical darling after critical darling, but Bluth was responsible for films that, for many kids, loomed just as large. Those films include The Secret of NIMH, An Americal Tail (the first Fivel movie), All Dogs Go to Heaven, The Land Before Time, and Rock-A-Doodle. It's funny to look back and realize that these were cult classics in the making because, the truth was, I always put them right up there with Disney's best. Now, fans of Rock-A-Doodle and Bluth can check out this publicity cel from the film.

Rock-A-Doodle Publicity Cel Signed by John Pomeroy, Gary Goldman, and Don Bluth (MGM, 1992).

Here's a huge publicity cel from the animated feature film, Rock-A-Doodle signed by the film's producers. The film tells the story of a rooster named Chanticleer, who lives on a farm and crows every morning to raise the sun. The image of Chanticleer and Edmund was hand-painted on 16.5" x 13.5" acetate and signed by John Pomeroy, Gary Goldman and Don Bluth with nice large signatures of 5" to 6". The cel is noted as "Rock-A-Doodle Promo Cel July 90-1" in the bottom margin. Included is a certificate of authenticity. Condition is Very Good.

Disney may have ruined the 1990s when it comes to animated films — it's undeniable. However, there's a reason that Don Bluth's productions had and still have such a cult following. These films touched on places where Disney films wouldn't dare go, and now fans of Bluth and Rock-A-Doodle can head over to Heritage Auctions and bid to own this unique production cel. Best of luck to everyone staking their claim for this item, which is on auction now.