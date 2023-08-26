Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies | Tagged: dune: part two, legendary, warner bros discovery

Dune: Part Two – Austin Bulter's Performance Is "Really Out There"

Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve teases Austin Butler's performance as Feyd-Rautha as "really out there" while remaining tight-lipped about Lady Fenring's place in the story.

Dune: Part Two might have just gotten delayed for a completely avoidable reason known as "studios refusing to pay writers their worth," also known as the ongoing strikes. The press doesn't stop, and for traditional print like Empire, that means that the cover story they have running for a movie that was supposed to come out in three months is now coming out in six. However, we are getting some new information that will hopefully help tide us until March gets here. We have some new faces joining the Dune universe this time around, and one of them is Elvis breakout star Austin Butler. Many thought that Butler would win an Academy Award for his portrayal in Elvis last year, but we weren't as sure. It was an excellent performance, but not the one that gets Oscar gold. The kind that sometimes gets Oscar gold is when actors go completely off the rails, and if the description that director Denis Villeneuve uses to describe Butler as the villainous Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen is anything to go by? Well, we might have our completely buckwild performance.

"Austin brought something that is a cross between a psychopath killer, an Olympic sword master, a snake, and Mick Jagger," Villeneuve says. "He has tremendous sex appeal and charisma and madness. It's really out there."

Butler isn't the only new face we have coming to Dune: Part Two. We also have Lady Fenring played by the always fantastic Léa Seydoux. Villeneuve is playing coy about the place that she is playing in the story as a member of the Bene Gesserit. They can be described as a policial, religious, and even social "force" within the universe of Dune and Villeneuve was keen to use them as a focal point to explore the world.

"I don't want to talk too much about Lady Fenring," he teases. "She's part of the spider web of the Bene Gesserit, but I want to keep the mystery around her. … My version of Dune is different because the thing that really seduced me about the book was the Bene Gesserit. My adaptation is more oriented toward their impact – they are the puppet masters of the universe!"

No one should be surprised that Villeneuve is basing large moments of Dune: Part Two on the Bene Gessrit because there is a whole television show about them in the works. It has been a show with a lot of ups and downs, but the last we heard it was still happening so if you go into Dune: Part Two and find this group as interesting as Villeneuve does, you're in luck.

Dune: Part Two – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: End Game, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Hairspray), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Lady Bird), Léa Seydoux (the James Bond franchise and Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (the Mamma Mia! films, Avengers: Age of Ultron), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin's Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two is slated for a March 15, 2024, worldwide release from Warner Bros. Pictures.

