Dune: The Sisterhood: Olivia Williams, Jodhi May Join Prequel Series

Olivia Williams and Jodhi May have joined the cast of the Max series Dune: The Sisterhood, with Anna Foerster set to direct.

Heading into the end of June, viewers had a better idea of who wasn't going to be a part of Max and Legendary Television's Dune: The Sisterhood than anything else about the prequel series. But that changed in a big way on Friday, with Olivia Williams (The Crown) and Jodhi May (The Witcher) joining Emily Watson (Chernobyl) in the cast after Shirley Henderson & Indira Varma departed the project. Williams will portray Tula Harkonnen, while May has been tapped to play Natalya. Behind the camera, Anna Foerster is now set as a director, replacing Johan Renck, who also departed the series. Based on the novel Sisterhood Of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, the prequel series also stars Travis Fimmel (Vikings, Raised by Wolves), Sarah-Sofie Boussnina (The Colony), Shalom Brune-Franklin (The Tourist), Faoileann Cunningham (The Northman), Aoife Hinds (Normal People), Chloe Lea (Foundation), Mark Strong (Tár), Jade Anouka (His Dark Materials), and Chris Mason (Broadchurch).

What We Know About HBO Max's Dune: The Sisterhood

Frank Herbert's Dune portrays a future in which humanity has spread across the galaxy to thousands of worlds, all ruled by the Padishah Emperor, The Imperium. Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, the prequel series explores this universe through the eyes of a mysterious order of women: the Bene Gesserit. Given extraordinary abilities by their mastery of the body and the mind, the Bene Gesserit expertly weaves through the feudal politics and intrigue of The Imperium, pursuing plans of their own that will ultimately lead them to the enigmatic planet Arrakis — known to its inhabitants as Dune.

Created by writer Diane Ademu-John, the series sees Alison Schapker serving as showrunner. Ademu-John, Schapker, Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron, Cait Collins, and Brian Herbert executive produce. In addition, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert will executive produce on behalf of the Frank Herbert estate, with Anderson serving as co-producer. HBO Max's Dune: The Sisterhood is co-produced by the streaming service and Legendary Television, the TV arm of Legendary, which is behind the current film franchise.

