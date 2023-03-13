Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – "Let The Games Begin" Clip A new clip from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has been released that shows off the maze and some classic creatures.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves had its South by Southwest premiere, and thus far, many of the early reactions are incredibly positive. There are many reasons to be excited about this movie, but seeing the love that the people behind the camera have for this property is one of them. A new clip was released today, and we got a chance to not only see Hugh Grant clearly having the time of his life but also some classic creatures that any fan of the games would know.

We got to see a version of this clip during the Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con last summer, but it's still awesome to see that Displacer Beast or the Mimic show up and look so true to the source material. There is also a little easter egg in this clip for fans of the old cartoon. The movie doesn't linger on this easter egg or try to make a big deal of it which are the best kind. It's there if you recognize it; if you don't, the movie doesn't make you feel like you're missing out on a joke.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant. It will be produced by Jeremy Latcham, p.g.a., Brian Goldner, Nick Meyer, and executive produced by Denis L. Stewart, Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Chris Pine, Zev Foreman, and Greg Mooradian. It will be released on March 31, 2023.