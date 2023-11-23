Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: David Leitch, The Fall Guy, universal, Universal Pictures

The Fall Guy: Multiple Layers Of Buckwild Practical Effect Stunts

The Fall Guy director talks about the multiple layers of practical stunts in the film: the stunts for film and the stunts for the in-universe movie.

Article Summary 'The Fall Guy' amps up with intense, real stunts not seen in years.

Producer Kelly McCormick champions practical effects over CGI.

Director David Leitch blends behind-the-scenes and story stunts.

Film's success uncertain despite Leitch's visually striking trailers.

The Fall Guy recently vacated its March release date to move to a more prime-time release schedule in early May once some other films were shifted due to the strike delays. Still, we are learning more about the movie since that release date change was recent, and interviews take time. This is a movie about a stuntman and is directed by a former stuntman, so it is safe to say that stunts will play a major role in this film. However, if you think this will be a bunch of stunts done with special effects, that is very much not the case. Producer Kelly McCormick revealed to Empire that not only are they doing massive stunts, they are doing stunts that people haven't done practically in years. She believes you can really tell the difference between a stunt done practically and a stunt done via VFX.

"We were doing these huge stunts, like a huge 150-foot fall, which hadn't happened in about ten years. We did a 250-foot jump over a giant crevasse – I'm not even sure how we achieved that, to be honest! We did a giant cannon roll [flipping a car multiple times] on a beach – that hadn't been done since, I think, Casino Royale. … Stunt performers often don't get to do big stunts anymore because CG is so good," she says. "But they went in with dreams and goals and aspirations, and we were able to give them opportunities they hadn't had in a long time, if at all. It was dream fulfillment. And I think you can see the difference."

Director David Leitch got his start in the stunt world, so he is the best person to take on a story like this because he knows how to approach it from both angles. Leitch explains it: "There are two levels of stunts in this film. "You have the movie set that Colt is working on, where we could use our biggest imagination to create stunts that he has to do. Then there are the stunts that are part of the engine of the [story] where he's unraveling the mystery of the missing actor. What was really fun about the on-set stuff was we could give the audience a look at how it's done." So Leitch knows how to make the stunts they are doing for the in-universe film for The Fall Guy look like something you would actually see on a set; he also knows how to make the other stunts go to the next level. Whether or not this film will be any good remains to be seen; Leitch is one of those filmmakers whose films tend to look really good in trailers but often can't stick the landing [yes, I'm still bitter Bullet Train was a letdown, don't @ me]. So, while this film feels like it should be a sure thing, it might be one of the bigger risks of the early summer blockbuster season.

The Fall Guy: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Oscar® nominee Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man, La La Land) and Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place films, Edge of Tomorrow) star in this feature film inspired by the hit 1980s TV series. The Fall Guy is directed by David Leitch, the blockbuster director of Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and the producer of John Wick and Nobody, from a screenplay by Hobbs & Shaw screenwriter Drew Pearce (Hotel Artemis, Iron Man 3).

The film also stars Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train, Tenet), Winston Duke (Black Panther franchise, Us), Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Sex Education), and Academy Award® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). The Fall Guy is produced by Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train, Nobody, Atomic Blonde) and David Leitch for their company 87North, by Ryan Gosling, and by Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones, Steve Jobs) for Entertainment 360. The film is executive produced by Drew Pearce, Geoff Shaevitz, and the creator of the original Fall Guy television series, Glen A. Larson. It will be released on May 3, 2024.

