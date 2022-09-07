Is An American Tail: Fievel Goes West An Underrated Classic?

Back in 1986. Don Bluth's Fievel: An American Tail introduced the world to the mouse Fievel Mousekewitz and his family. It was the 1991 sequel An American Tail: Fievel Goes West that made this character a household obsession for me when I was young. It turns the original concept of Fievel, an animated metaphor for the persecution of Jewish families, into a both a western and a saga of perseverance as Fievel is separated from his family. The franchise would continue to produce content without Bluth's involvement, including the TV series Fievel's American Tails which was then followed by two more films, The Treasure of Manhattan Island and The Mystery of the Night Monster. The original movie is even being adapted for the stage by the Children's Theatre Company in Minneapolis with the intention of opening in April 2023. Today, let's take a look at some behind-the-scenes drawings from Fievel Goes West that are now up at Heritage Auctions.

Here's a fantastic assortment of character production drawings from the Steve Spielberg-produced feature film, An American Tail: Fievel Goes West. The drawings feature our heroes form the animated film; Fievel Mousekewitz, Tanya Mousekewitz, Cat R. Waul, and Papa Mousekewitz. Sometime after the Mousekewitz's settle in America, they find that they are still having problems with the threat of cats. That makes them eager to try another home out in the west, where they are promised that mice and cats live in peace. Unfortunately, the one making this claim is an oily con artist named Cat R. Waul who is intent on his own sinister plan. Presented in this lot are 11 superb production drawings from the film. Most of the drawings feature nice large images, hand-drawn in graphite over blue pencil on 12 field animation paper. One of the best assortments of production drawings from Fievel Goes West that we've seen!

This lot is marked in Very Good condition with normal edge wear and smudging from production use. Head over to Heritage Auctions now to bid!

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.