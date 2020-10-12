Mondo Music Release Of The Week: The El Camino Soundtrack

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie, TV, and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to last year's wrap-up to the iconic series Breaking Bad, as Mondo presents the El Camino soundtrack by Dave Porter. This releases artwork is by Matt Talbot, and the score comes on two colored vinyl discs. You can see the gorgeous release below.

Mondo El Camino Vinyl Release Details

"Mondo, in partnership with Sony Masterworks, is proud to present the premiere release of the soundtrack to the feature-length epilogue EL CAMINO: A BREAKING BAD MOVIE. With a thrilling, pulse-pounding score by Dave Porter and nearly a dozen songs from the movie, this limited edition vinyl release is essential listening for fans of Vince Gilligan's crime saga.

"Oh, man, how exciting. The soundtrack to my first movie gets the kid-gloves treatment by Mondo, one of the world's coolest record companies," says Breaking Bad series creator and EL CAMINO: A BREAKING BAD MOVIE writer/director Vince Gilligan. "The great Matt Talbot provides the album art. And since the musical brilliance and stellar taste of Dave Porter and Thomas Golubić cannot be contained within one mere flat circle of vinyl… they've made it a TWO-LP SET! Here's hoping "groovy" is due for a comeback — because I can't think of a better word to describe this."

The album features nearly every needle drop from the film, including songs by Chloe X Halle, Lynyrd Skynyrd, England Dan & John Ford Coley, Jim White (featuring Aimee Mann), Red Snapper, and more, plus exclusive liner notes by composer Dave Porter and music supervisor Thomas Golubić."

If you haven't seen this, you should for sure go watch it; it was excellent. The score and soundtrack were the heartbeat of the film, and this Mondo release is an exclusive, so this is the only way to get it. Preorders go live this Wednesday at Noon EST, as always, so plan accordingly.