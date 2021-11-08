Eternals: Dane Whitman Gets His Own Character Poster

While Marvel's latest movie might not be faring well critically, it did do all right this weekend. Eternals managed to pull in $71 million at the domestic box office, and the reviews from fans online are ending up a bit more on the positive side compared to critics. However, it's going to be this upcoming weekend that is really going to test this Marvel movie. There isn't much competition opening this week, and if the drop-off numbers are massive, it could be indicative of a stumble in the Marvel machine. That being said, those that like Eternals seem to really like it, so this could be one of those movies that has a smaller but much more dedicated fanbase rather than broad appeal. One of the things that people have criticized is that there isn't enough time to get to know all of these characters, and one of those characters is Dane Whitman played by Kit Harrington. Dane is mainly on hand as a secondary love interest and an easter egg for another hero to come along. He doesn't have much to do with the plot in the end. Marvel did decide to give him his own character poster, and it was really nice of HBO to share an unused piece of promo art for Jon Snow.

Marvel Studios' "Eternals" follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

Eternals, directed by Academy Award Winning director Chloé Zhao, and stars Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. It will be released in theaters on November 5, 2021.