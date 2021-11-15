Eternals: Marvel Producer Remains Unbothered By Negative Reviews

Far too much has been made about the critical reception of Eternals since the review embargo came down. There was always going to be a Marvel movie that didn't click with critics, and there isn't anything wrong with that. Sometimes, you try different things, and it doesn't work out for you. If Marvel didn't try new things, we would all yell and scream about how all of the movies are the same. The worst possible thing Marvel could do in the wake of this negative critical reception would be to overly course correct. Panicking due to negative reviews is precisely the thing that DC did after Batman v Superman wasn't a critical smash, and that didn't work out for anyone. It seems that Marvel isn't doing that, which is a good thing. Producer Victoria Alonso gave a speech at the Outfest Legacy Awards when she accepted the Visionary Award on Saturday (via Variety). She addressed the critical reception to the movie in a larger speech about diversity within the Marvel universe.

"We have tried to stir it up and sometimes the critics are not with us. That's OK. That's OK," Alonso said of her work at Marvel. "We thank you for being a critic. We thank you for writing about us. And the fans will decide. Diversity and inclusion is not a political game for us. It is 100 percent a responsibility because you don't get to have the global success that we have given the Walt Disney Company without the support of people around the world of every kind of human there is."

Alonso went on to say that she "wants to do it all, I want to make sure I get out there and I create as much change as time will allow" after Eternals featured a much more diverse cast in multiple aspects. She also addressed the trans community as she spoke to fellow honoree Rain Valdez.

"I see you. You're not alone. I perhaps have not 100 percent done right by you. But I can assure you for as long as I am at Marvel Studios, I will do right by you. One of the greatest gifts that we can give each other is in the belonging, is knowing that you do belong. Don't walk in thinking you don't belong."

So it sounds like Marvel isn't panicking when it comes to talking to the public in the wake of Eternals, and we can hope that continues to be the case behind the scenes. The fact of the matter is, the Marvel machine has been big enough for years now that they could release a critical, commercial, and audience flop and just move on to the next movie. This year, in particular, we have four Marvel movies between July and December. We hardly need to wait for the next one because it's right around the corner.

