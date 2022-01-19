Everything Coming To Shudder In February: Karloff Mania Running Wild

Shudder will have all kinds of new horror goodness coming to the service in February, highlighted by adding a ton of Boris Karloff classics to help celebrate the release of the new documentary Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Mask. New originals include a new season of A Discovery of Witches, films like Slapface, All The Moons, and Hellbender, and of course classic catalog films like Tales From The Hood, Queen of the Damned, and more. You can see everything coming to Shudder in February down below.

Shudder Adds For February

Slapface – Premieres February 3

After the death of his mother, Lucas, a loner who lives in a rundown home with his brother Tom, regularly seeks solace in the nearby woods. With his only "friends" being a group of female bullies, he keeps to himself most of the time. But, after a strange encounter with an inhuman monster, Lucas begins to withdraw from others. When the two reach a tentative trust, a bizarre friendship is born, and Lucas is swept up in a series of primal adventures.

All The Moons – Premiers February 10

North of Spain, at the end of the 19th century, during the final throes of the last Carlist war, a little girl is rescued from an orphanage by a mysterious woman after it's destroyed by a bomb. Wounded and close to death, the girl believes the woman is an angel coming to take her to Heaven. Soon, however, she discovers that this strange being has given her the gift of eternal life by turning her into a vampire.

They Live in the Grey – Premieres February 17

While investigating a child abuse case, a young social worker discovers that a supernatural entity is tormenting the family. To save the parents from losing custody of their child, she must confront her fears and use her clairvoyance to stop the malevolent force. Written and directed by brothers Burlee and Abel Vang (The Tiger's Child.) They Live in the Grey stars Michelle Krusiec (Hollywood), Ken Kirby (Good Trouble, Dynasty), Ellen Wroe (For All Mankind, Shameless), Madelyn Grace (Don't Breathe 2).

Hellbender – Premieres February 24

16-year-old Izzy leads an isolated life on a lonely mountaintop. All she's learned is from her protective mom and the wilderness that swallows them. It's a gentle, quiet existence — except for when Izzy and Mom bang out loud songs for their band, H6LLB6ND6R. Izzy dreams of a live gig, but her mother thinks she's too sick and mustn't be around others. Questioning her illness and starved for companionship, Izzy sneaks down the mountain where she befriends brazen Amber. Izzy is in heaven until a cruel drinking game with a live worm unleashes a new kind of hunger.

Here are all of the new series and series continuations coming to Shudder in February:

A Discovery of Witches: Season 3 – New Episodes Saturdays, Series Finale February 19

In the final season of A Discovery of Witches, Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) return from their trip to 1590 to find tragedy at Sept-Tours. They must find the missing pages from the Book of Life and the Book itself before it's too late. Their enemies are gearing up against them, and a monster from Matthew's past who has been lying in wait will return for revenge. A Discovery of Witches Season 3 is based on the "The Book of Life" novel from Deborah Harkness's bestselling All Souls trilogy and is the third and final installment.

Joe Bob's Heartbreak Trailer Park – New Valentine's Day Special Premieres Friday, February 11

(Available on Shudder US)

Love (and a tinge of horror) is in the air for The Last Drive-In's new special! Joe Bob Briggs will be joined by special guests for a double feature of two unique films that explore the heartbreaking side of Valentine's Day.

THE BORIS KARLOFF COLLECTION



A collection of Boris Karloff's most iconic film roles, premiering February 1 on Shudder US. Presented as a companion to the January 27 Shudder Exclusive documentary Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster: The Black Cat, Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein, House of Frankenstein, The Mummy, and Son of Frankenstein, along with The Old Dark House and Black Sabbath, both now available on Shudder US.

And here are all of the films Shudder will add next month:

February 1

Tales from the Hood

Tales from the Hood 2

Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight

Tales from the Crypt: Bordello of Blood

Cherry Falls

Queen of the Damned

Roh

Amulet

Censor

The Initiation

Battle Royale

Battle Royale II

February 2

Blood Glacier

The Last Winter

February 7

Rock, Paper, Scissors

Entwined

Fragile

City of the Living Dead

The Bird with the Crystal Plumage

Initiation

February 8

I Blame Society

February 14

Knocking

Corporate Animals

I Am a Ghost

Silent Retreat

Spring

Eat Brains Love

The Wretched

31

Hagazussa

A Night of Horror

XX

February 21

Dawn of the Beast

Dogs

Detention

Come to Daddy

Bloodline

Undergods

The Lesson

February 28

ABCs of Death 2

Across the River

Sputnik

V/H/S 2

V/H/S: Viral