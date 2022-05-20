Zombies 3 Hits Disney+ On July 15th, RuPaul Joins The Cast

Zombies 3 has a release date. The third installment of the mega-popular franchise will drop on Disney+ July 15th, as announced in a new video from stars Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim released this afternoon. Aliens are on their way to Seabrook High, as teased at the end of the third film. Also announced, RuPaul Charles has joined the cast of the film, which will feature eight new songs, and the soundtrack will drop the same day as the film. It will have its Disney Channel debut on August 12th, and will feature a "Lost" track and ther goodies for fans. Check out the announcement for Zombies 3 down below, as well as the new poster.

Zombies 3 Will Takeover The Summer

"Today, Disney+ announced that "ZOMBIES 3," the much-anticipated third story in Disney Branded Television's beloved musical franchise, will premiere globally on Friday, July 15 exclusively streaming on Disney+. The trequel, which introduces a new group of mysterious outer space aliens to the diverse student body of zombies, cheerleaders and werewolves at Seabrook High, will make its Disney Channel debut on Friday, August 12 at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT with a special encore premiere featuring additional bonus footage and a brand new "lost song" musical number. The multi-talented actor/host/recording artist RuPaul Charles ("RuPaul's Drag Race") joins the cast as the voice of "The Mothership," a comedically passive-aggressive UFO that brings the aliens to earth."

"ZOMBIES 3" stars Milo Manheim as zombie Zed and Meg Donnelly as cheerleader Addison, who are beginning their senior year at Seabrook High in the town that's become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike. Zed is anticipating an athletic scholarship that will make him the first zombie to attend college, while Addison is gearing up for Seabrook's first international cheer-off. Then suddenly, extraterrestrial beings arrive in Seabrook, provoking something other than friendly competition. The movie also stars Chandler Kinney as Willa, Ariel Martin as Wynter, Pearce Joza as Wyatt, Carla Jeffery as Bree, Trevor Tordjman as Bucky, Kylee Russell as Eliza, Terry Hu as A-spen, Matt Cornett as A-lan, Kyra Tantao as A-li, James Godfrey as Bonzo and Kingston Foster as Zoey."