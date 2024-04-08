Posted in: Film Promo, Movies | Tagged: cinemacon, Scream Boat, terrifier

CinemaCon 2024 Debut Teaser Poster For Screamboat From Terrifier Team

A CinemaCon 2024 reveal, we may know the title of The Mean One and Terrifier 2 teams Steamboat Willie horror film, and it's Screamboat.

CinemaCon 2024 is kicking off this week, and part of that first few hours is a few reveals every year, and this year is no different. Our own Kaitlyn Booth is on the scene, and we have a look at the teaser poster for a new horror film from the team behind Terrifier 2 and The Mean One, titled Screamboat. It looks like this may be the title for their horror version of Steamboat Willie and Mickey Mouse, which became public domain earlier this year, and the producers of those films were said to have been working on the film. That was the last we heard of it, and it looks like this would be the logo and final title for the movie if true. See the poster down below.

CinemaCon 2024 Will Debut Many Things

Screamboat is almost too perfect a title if that is the case. This whole genre of horror featuring kids characters becoming murderers is not my bag, but lots of other people dig it. That character really feels like the final boss of childhood hero murderers. We should get final confirmation this week at the event and maybe a trailer. That will be wild to see whenever it happens.

Stay tuned for more from CinemaCon 2024 all week long.

