Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Expend4bles, lionsgate, the expendables 4

Expend4bles: First Trailer, Poster, and 6 Images Released

We have a trailer, poster, and six new images from the fourth film in the Expendables franchise called Expend4bles. It will be released on September 22nd.

This is your reminder that we're getting another entry in the Expendables franchise, which is coming out this year. Lionsgate has been pretty quiet about Expend4bles, but the release date is in the late summer, so maybe that isn't that surprising. We finally have a trailer that shows off some of the new cast members and some more of the insanity we can expect. This one is currently unrated, so we'll have to see if this one goes back to an R-rating like the first two or stays with the PG-13 to cast a wider net like the third film. The title is hilarious, though, and probably the most early 2000s thing about this film, aside from the older cast members. Does that mean we can call this "expend-four-ables?" Asking for a friend [who is me].

Expend4bles: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Synopsis: A new generation of stars join the world's top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia. Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world's last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give "new blood" a whole new meaning.

Expend4bles, directed by Scott Waugh, stars Jason Statham, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Randy Couture, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran with Andy Garcia, and Sylvester Stallone. It will be released on September 22, 2023.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!