The Expendables 4: The Raid Star Iko Uwais Will Play the Villain

The Expendables was one of the action franchises of the early 2010s. The basic idea was to take all of the major action stars, both old and new, throw them in a movie together, and call it good. Unfortunately, that was about as much thought that went into these movies as they never really excelled in the plot department. The first two movies were rated R and did relatively well, but the third got a PG-13, and fans of the franchise weren't happy about it. We haven't heard about a fourth entry in the series for a long time, The Expendables 3 came out in 2014, but the movies always did well for Lionsgate and Millennium Films.

The first movie brought in $274 million on a budget of about $80 million, the second brought in $300 million on a budget of $100 million, and the third made $214 million on a $100 million budget, but the changed rating and the fact that it leaked three weeks before it came out likely impacted that. We got the greenlight for The Expendables 4 earlier this year. Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone all appeared in the previous three movies and are set to return. We also got word on three new cast members. Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, and Tony Jaa are all set to join the cast of The Expendables 4. Stuntman-turned-helmer Scott Waugh is going to direct the movie, and production is set to start in October. According to Deadline, The Raid breakout star Iko Uwais will play the villain.

According to the report, Uwais will play "a former military officer turned arms dealer with his own private army," which is super original. The most unrealistic thing about this movie is going to be trying to make it look like Uwais can't put every other cast member into the ground in about three moves. Uwais burst onto the scene with The Raid, which is one of the best action movies of the 2000s [don't @ me]. Since then, Uwais has been turning up in all sorts of productions like The Raid 2, Mile 22, Wu Assassins, Stuber, and Snake Eyes. He is an absolutely dominating presence on screen, and every fight scene he is in whatever movie he's in is always the best one. We currently don't have a release date for The Expendables 4.