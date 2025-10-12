Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: chris hemsworth, extraction, extraction 3, netflix, sam hargrave

Extraction 3 Director Teases a Potential Production Timeline

Extraction filmmaker Sam Hargrave suggests that the third installment could go into production in 2026 with a release in 2027.

Article Summary Director Sam Hargrave reveals Extraction 3 may start filming in 2026, with a possible 2027 release.

Chris Hemsworth's schedule, especially Marvel commitments, will influence Extraction 3's production dates.

Extraction 2 built on the success of the first film, bringing in new cast and topping Netflix's global charts.

No official Extraction 3 release date yet, but Netflix remains committed to continuing the franchise.

Netflix's Extraction franchise is a punchy, globe-hopping action series centered around Australian mercenary Tyler Rake, created by director Sam Hargrave and producers Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, based on the graphic novel Ciudad. The first film was released in 2020 and quickly became one of Netflix's most-watched originals, setting the template with detail-heavy, long-take fights and a rescue mission at its core. Naturally, a sequel followed in 2023, scaling the stunts and scope while bringing back core players for a little more action.

Sam Hargrave on a Possible Extraction 3 Timeline

So far, there are only the two entries, but as far as we know, a third is still allegedly on the way. Now, Hargrave just offered Collider a timing update tied to star Chris Hemsworth's schedule. "The plan is to turn over in 2026. […] We'll roll cameras in 2026, we'll see how it goes. A lot of it's based on his schedule with Avengers, which has a lot of moving parts, but that's the plan, to shoot in '26, and I'm assuming the release will be sometime in 2027. But, of course, I can neither officially confirm or deny these dates [laughs]."

It's not exactly the most concrete update, but it does prove that it's still on the docket for the team. Between the first two films, reception has tracked upward. The original drew massive viewing on Netflix, and the sequel played even stronger with audiences and saw a warmer critical response, with many addressing the story as "bigger" in the best way. Netflix's own Top 10 recap even had Extraction 2 topping the global films list the week of June 19, 2023, reportedly stacking tens of millions of views out of the gate.

Across both films, Hemsworth leads as Tyler Rake, with Golshifteh Farahani as fixer-partner Nik Khan and Adam Bessa as Yaz. Extraction 2 added Olga Kurylenko and Idris Elba in key roles, with Hargrave returning to direct from scripts by Joe Russo. Despite earning a greenlight in 2023, no release date has been announced for Extraction 3, but Hargrave's latest comments make 2026 for filming and a likely 2027 rollout feel plausible, pending Hemsworth's Marvel commitments.

Until then, both Extraction films are currently streaming on Netflix.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!