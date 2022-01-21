Carrie Soundtrack Available To Order From Waxwork Records

Carrie is one of the all-time classic horror films, though somehow not spoken of in the same breath as some of the others. It is timeless, and a big part of that is the score by Pino Donaggio. Now, Waxwork Records is offering said score on vinyl. The full score will be spread across two "Prom Fire" colored discs and features new artwork by Phantom City Creative. It is a gorgeous jacket, and you can see the entire package for the release and get more info below.

Carrie Soundtrack Release Details

"Waxwork Records is thrilled to present CARRIE Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Pino Donaggio! Expanded and re-mastered for its 45th anniversary, this deluxe double LP album marks the very first time that the complete film music has been released on vinyl. Carrie is a 1976 Horror film adapted from author Stephen King's very first published novel of the same name. The movie stars Sissy Spacek and is directed by Brian De Palma (Scarface, Phantom Of The Paradise)."

"The score by legendary composer Pino Donaggio (The Howling, Tourist Trap) skillfully captures the pressure of forced innocence, the humor of teen drama, and the trauma of coming of age as a girl in 1970's America. The album also features the tracks "Born To Have It All" and "I Never Thought Someone Like You Could Love Someone Like Me" by Katie Irving. CARRIE Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features the expanded film music re-mastered and pressed to 180 gram "Prom Fire" colored vinyl, with new artwork by Phantom City Creative, and old-style tip-on gatefold jackets with matte satin coating."

I am actually surprised that it took this long for them to do Carrie; it feels like it should have been one of the first releases Waxwork Records ever did. Well, at least they did it now. You can order it right now for shipping in February.