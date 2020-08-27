Mondo Has New Wizard of OZ Pins And A Poster Available Tomorrow

Mondo is putting up some great stuff in the morning for Wizard of Oz collectors to get their hands on. First is a pair of posters by artist Paul Blow, a regular edition, and a purple variant. The regular edition will be edition sized to 250, while the variant will be half that at 125. They will cost $55 and $75 a poster. Also available is a set of four Wizard of Oz pins by artist Matt Taylor. These will all be available tomorrow at Noon CST on Mondo's The Drop. Check it all out below.

Mondo & Wizard of Oz Are A Match Made In Heaven

"Is there a more truly timeless film than Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer's Technicolor triumph, THE WIZARD OF OZ? Directed by Victor Fleming – who ducked out of the Emerald City a little early to oversee GONE WITH THE WIND – the film's beauty, craft, and songs have delighted generations of children and adults, with endless more to come.

That's why we're excited to contribute to that legacy with a new poster by artist Paul Blow and four new pins by Matt Taylor celebrating the wonderful WIZARD OF OZ.

Both the regular and variant posters and the enamel pins go on sale tomorrow via The Drop."

"I adore this poster. Personally, it sums up my experience with small towns. I came from some places where ruby slippers attracted howls or sometimes rocks. What are ruby slippers in this tired metaphor? Whatever way you express yourself that attracts howls and rocks. I had the opportunity later in life to stumble into a city where the streets sparkled incarnadine with the number of ruby slippers trodding upon them. It was a relief.

I write that as it will break my heart if someone points out, Dorothy doesn't have the slippers yet at this point in the film. She had them on the whole time." – Rob Jones