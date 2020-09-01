Watch The Trailer For New Comedy Faith Based, Releasing October 9th

Faith Based is a new comedy set in the world of religious filmmaking. It stars Luke Barnett, Tanner Thomason, Margaret Cho, David Koechner, Lance Reddick, Christoph Sanders, Carly Craig, Richard Riehle, Marlon Young , Danielle Nicolet, Lisa Schwartz, Chris Mann, Chris Marquette, Danny Woodburn, and Jason Alexander. The film is about two down on their luck slackers who decide to make a faith based film to prove that they can make something of themselves, and since you know, they make a ton of money. The film is directed by Vincent Masciale, from a script by Barnett. And it looks hilarious. You can check out the trailer for Faith Based below.

Faith Based Synopsis & Poster

"FAITH BASED focuses on two slacker friends who come to the realization that every low budget Christian movie starring 90's TV actors makes millions of dollars. They soon set out on a mission to make "A Prayer in Space", the story of the first prayer ever to be prayed… in space. The film is directed by Vincent Masciale and written by Luke Barnett. The film is produced by Luke Barnett, Vincent Masciale, Tanner Thomason, and Tim Kerigan. Executive Producers are Giles Daoust, Catherine Dumonceaux, Matthew Emerson, Lance Reddick, Ryan Bury, and James Andrew Felts. The film is presented by MPX, produced by Lone Suspect, in association with Title Media with Gravitas Ventures serving as the distributor."

I have to say, this one was not on my radar, but the trailer is downright hilarious and the cast looks really strong. Jason Alexander playing a motivational character is almost too perfect, and a role he will excel at for sure. A good comedy is only as good as its writing and ensemble, and this one looks like it has both of those things working in spades. Faith Based will be available to watch on VOD services and in select theaters on October 9th.