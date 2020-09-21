Fantastic Beasts 3: Eddie Redmayne Confirms Production Resuming

Good news, Harry Potter fans, it looks like Fantastic Beasts 3 resumed production according to star Eddie Redmayne. While promoting his latest film, The Trial of the Chicago 7, the actor spoke with Cinemablend about the Warner Bros project. "It's interesting because we've started shooting now," Redmayne said. "We're two weeks in, and again, it's a whole new process. It's a whole new normal. Testing frequently, masks. And I wondered, actually, whether the masks would affect creativity, in some ways. Maybe that was a bit ignorant, but I just thought, as humans do we need interaction to spark from each other. What is really reassuring is that it is a different process, but it still feels like it's fizzing and that everyone is working at the top of their game."

Fantastic Beasts & Harry Potter Box Office Success, Other Projects

Studios like Warner Bros are keeping a cautious eye on productions as guidelines are followed carefully. Production had to temporarily shut down on The Batman due to crew testing positive for COVID-19. So far, the two Fantastic Beasts films grossed a combined $1.4 billion at the box office globally. The 11 Harry Potter-verse films combine for $9.2 billion. David Yates follows up to direct the third film after his first two entries. Joining him to write are Steve Kloves and franchise author J. K. Rowling. Redmayne previously co-starred with Felicity Jones in Amazon's The Aeronauts (2019). He was also announced cast opposite Jessica Chastain in The Good Nurse for Lionsgate. Fantastic Beast 3 also stars Katherine Waterston, Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Jessica Strong. The film is expected to hit theatres on November 12, 2021. The Trail of the Chicago 7 premieres on Netflix on October 16.