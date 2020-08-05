All Eight Harry Potter Films Coming To Peacock In October

After HBO Max set a three month exclusive window, all eight Harry Potter films: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001), The Chamber of Secrets (2002), The Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), The Goblet of Fire (2005), The Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows parts 1 (2010) and 2 (2011) will all hit the new streaming service in October. Universal has a contract to own the tv and digital rights to the series until 2025. So, they will most likely be on peacock for quite some time. The deal also includes the Fantastic Beasts films as well. Deadline had the news.

Losing Harry Potter Has To Sting Warner Bros

"The Harry Potter franchise is beloved by people of all ages and represents the caliber of quality entertainment customers can expect to find on Peacock," said Frances Manfredi, Peacock's president of content acquisition and strategy, in a statement. "We've built a world-class collection of iconic movies and shows, and we will continue to expand the film library with treasured titles from NBCUniversal and beyond that will surprise and delight Peacock customers time and time again."

This all has to really bug Warner Bros. This is arguably their biggest franchise, and now it is going to sit with a competitor for years, even when new films are still coming out. This is an example of how you need to be thinking about the future and what your company's digital offerings might be later on down the line. Then, you wouldn't be in this boat now would you. In any case though, the Wizarding World is a huge get for Peacock and Universal, sure to get them more sign-ups from Potter fans the world over. It certainly will be a boom for the new service for sure.