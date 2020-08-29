Harry Potter Wizards Unite September 2020 Events Revealed

Niantic has announced their full slate of September 2020 events for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. There will be a Wizarding Weekend focusing on Magizoology Foundables, a Community Day, and Brilliant Events focusing on the Battle of the Department of Mysteries. Read all about the upcoming slate of events here.

The month kicks off with a Wizarding Weekend starting Friday, September 4 at 11AM Pacific and ending Monday, September 7 at 11AM Pacific. It will feature Magizoology Foundables such as Unicorns and Newt Scamander, who fans of the film series and books will know as the star of Fantastic Beasts.

For the rest of September, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite player's major focus will on Foundables from the Department of Mysteries, which threaten to expose the secrets from the Ministry of Magic. This will include two Brilliant Events, which Niantic described in their announcement as such:

Battle of the Department of Mysteries Brilliant Event Part 1: Tuesday, September 8 at 11 a.m. PT – Tuesday, September 15 at 11 a.m. PT. Help return Brilliant Foundables from the Room of Rooms including the Veil and Tank of Brains. Battle of the Department of Mysteries Brilliant Event Part 2: Tuesday, September 22 at 11 a.m. PT – Tuesday, September 29 at 11 a.m. PT. Help return Brilliant Foundables from the Hall of Prophecy including Prophecy Orbs and Harry Potter.

Between these two events will be Harry Potter: Wizards Unite September Community Day, which will run the full day on Saturday, September 19th from 12:01AM to 11:59PM. Here's how Niantic described the September installment of this monthly event:

Make sure your paperwork is in order and step inside the Ministry Atrium where you can encounter Ministry Officials, Flocks of Interdepartmental Memos and more.

As players prepare for this Ministry-focused month, the current Brilliant Event in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is First Year At Hogwarts Part 2, which started this week and includes characters from the series' iconic school for Witchcraft and Wizardry.